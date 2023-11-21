Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Union County, Mississippi today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jumpertown High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vardaman High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
