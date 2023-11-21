The Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Valparaiso 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Beacons' 59.6 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 61.4 the Eagles allowed.

Valparaiso went 2-4 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Eagles averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Beacons gave up (71.4).

Southern Miss went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Southern Miss Schedule