Tuesday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 75-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Purdue squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no line set.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Purdue vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-9.6)

Purdue (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Purdue Performance Insights

Last year, Purdue was 152nd in the country offensively (72.7 points scored per game) and 21st-best on defense (62.7 points conceded).

On the glass, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were best in rebounds conceded (24.5 per game).

Last season Purdue was ranked 29th in the country in assists with 15.5 per game.

The Boilermakers made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 283rd, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Purdue was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.4 last season. It was 52nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.4%.

Last season, Purdue attempted 61.6% of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.4% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73% of Purdue's baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Tennessee Performance Insights

Tennessee sported a top-25 defense last season, ranking third-best in college basketball with 57.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 195th with 70.8 points scored per contest.

The Volunteers ranked 23rd-best in the nation by pulling down 35.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 34th in college basketball (28.4 allowed per contest).

Tennessee was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 16.7 per game (ninth-best in college basketball).

With 11.2 turnovers per game, the Volunteers ranked 113th in college basketball. They forced 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 50th in college basketball.

Last year the Volunteers drained 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.8% (254th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Tennessee dominated when it came to defending against three-pointers, as it ranked 23rd-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (26.5%).

Tennessee took 59.9% two-pointers and 40.1% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 69.6% were two-pointers and 30.4% were threes.

