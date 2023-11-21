The Alcorn State Braves (1-4) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 46th.

The Braves' 68.2 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 60.5 the Horned Frogs allow.

When it scores more than 60.5 points, Alcorn State is 1-2.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 1.0 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) too.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule