How to Watch Alcorn State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-4) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 46th.
- The Braves' 68.2 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 60.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
- When it scores more than 60.5 points, Alcorn State is 1-2.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 1.0 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) too.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 100-86
|First National Bank Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UAB
|L 80-77
|Bartow Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
