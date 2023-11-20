How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (8-4) hope to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.
- New Orleans has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.5% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 13th.
- The Pelicans average just 2.3 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Kings allow (114.4).
- New Orleans has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans score more points per game at home (114.8) than away (107.8), but also allow more at home (116.6) than on the road (114.0).
- At home, New Orleans allows 116.6 points per game. On the road, it concedes 114.0.
- This season the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (27.3 per game) than away (20.8).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Calf
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
