Monday's game at Leavey Center has the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) matching up with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-63 victory as our model heavily favors Santa Clara.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi Valley State is projected to cover the spread (26.5) against Santa Clara. The two teams are expected to go under the 145.5 total.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Line: Santa Clara -26.5

Point Total: 145.5

Moneyline (To Win): Santa Clara -5000, Mississippi Valley State +1400

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 81, Mississippi Valley State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara

Pick ATS: Mississippi Valley State (+26.5)



Mississippi Valley State (+26.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

Mississippi Valley State scored only 61.0 points per game (second-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end, where it gave up 74.8 points per game (310th-ranked).

With 28.5 boards per game, the Delta Devils ranked 328th in college basketball. They allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State didn't put up many assists last season, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 10.0 assists per contest.

The Delta Devils fell short in the turnover area last season, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 15.3 turnovers per game. They ranked 112th with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

While the Delta Devils ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in three-pointers per game with 5.1 (13th-worst), they ranked 138th in college basketball with a 34.9% three-point percentage.

With 7.9 threes conceded per game, Mississippi Valley State ranked 263rd in the nation. It ceded a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 303rd in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State took 72.4% two-pointers and 27.6% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 76.3% were two-pointers and 23.7% were three-pointers.

