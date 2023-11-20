How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Charleston Southern vs Bethune-Cookman (7:00 PM ET | November 20)
- Oregon vs Florida A&M (8:00 PM ET | November 20)
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights
- The Delta Devils shot at a 40.6% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.
- Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Delta Devils ranked 231st.
- The Delta Devils scored an average of 61.0 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed.
- When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 4-0.
Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State averaged 9.5 more points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (58.5).
- The Delta Devils gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
- Mississippi Valley State made more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).
Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|@ UConn
|L 87-53
|XL Center
|11/17/2023
|@ TCU
|L 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/24/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|11/26/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
