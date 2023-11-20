The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils shot at a 40.6% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.

Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Delta Devils ranked 231st.

The Delta Devils scored an average of 61.0 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed.

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State averaged 9.5 more points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (58.5).

The Delta Devils gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

Mississippi Valley State made more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule