Can we expect Michael McCarron lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, McCarron scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
  • McCarron has zero points on the power play.
  • McCarron's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:36 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.