The SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) battle the Jackson State Tigers (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Jackson State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, 13.0 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.

When Jackson State allowed fewer than 62.1 points last season, it went 16-0.

Last year, the Lions recorded only 2.5 more points per game (62.1) than the Tigers allowed (59.6).

SE Louisiana went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Last season, the Lions had a 32.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

The Tigers' 33.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.4 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

