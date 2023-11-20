Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Benton County, Mississippi today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Benton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houlka High School at Hickory Flat Attendance Center
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hickory Flat, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Grove High School at Hickory Flat Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hickory Flat, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
