The Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) will play the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Arizona Players to Watch

Kailyn Gilbert: 16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Esmery Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Breya Cunningham: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK Helena Pueyo: 3.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

3.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Sali Kourouma: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

