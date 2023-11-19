Houston vs. Dayton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Cougars (5-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Dayton Flyers (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Dayton matchup.
Houston vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Houston vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Dayton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-12.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Houston (-12.5)
|131.5
|-1200
|+720
Houston vs. Dayton Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Houston put together a 17-17-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 16 Cougars games hit the over.
- Dayton compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Flyers games went over the point total 11 out of 32 times last year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Oddsmakers rate Houston considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
