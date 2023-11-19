The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) face the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Game Information

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

  • A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 67.7 280th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 5.1 346th
70th 14.6 Assists 9.8 355th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.8 175th

