The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) face the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Alcorn State vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 67.7 280th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 31.2 220th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 5.1 346th 70th 14.6 Assists 9.8 355th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.8 175th

