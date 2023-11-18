The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 114 - Pelicans 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-5.8)

Timberwolves (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 222.3

The Timberwolves (7-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 13.6% more often than the Pelicans (6-6-0) this season.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (six out of 12). That's less often than Minnesota and its opponents have (six out of 11).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 5-1, a better record than the Pelicans have posted (4-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the league (111.4 points per game). On defense they are 21st (115.2 points conceded per game).

On the glass, New Orleans is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.8 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (48.5 per game).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 24.6 per game.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 13th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.3).

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36%).

