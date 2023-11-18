How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (1-2) take the court against the Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles scored only 0.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (64.7).
- Southern Miss went 13-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Lions put up were only 4.9 more points than the Eagles allowed (61.4).
- North Alabama had a 13-6 record last season when putting up more than 61.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|William Carey
|W 88-46
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Akron
|W 77-60
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.