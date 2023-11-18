In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Josi has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

Josi's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 24:29 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 28:47 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:10 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 27:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:23 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 25:45 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:42 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

