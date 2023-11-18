Entering a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9), the Nashville Predators (5-10) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Andreas Athanasiou C Out Undisclosed Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 44 total goals (2.9 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago's total of 49 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 15th in the league.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-210) Blackhawks (+170) 6

