The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played eight games this season that have had more than 221.5 combined points scored.

The average total for New Orleans' games this season has been 226.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 6 54.5% 112.2 223.6 105.6 220.8 221.2 Pelicans 8 66.7% 111.4 223.6 115.2 220.8 225.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 4-3-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

The Pelicans' 111.4 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves give up.

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 105.6 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pelicans and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 6-6 0-2 6-6 Timberwolves 7-4 3-1 6-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pelicans Timberwolves 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.2 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 5-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 115.2 Points Allowed (PG) 105.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.