Pelicans vs. Timberwolves November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, battle the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSN
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum posts 18 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).
- Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 2 assists and 5 boards per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 0.5 assists and 8 rebounds.
- Dyson Daniels posts 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 37% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.
- Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|108.2
|Points Avg.
|109.2
|111
|Points Allowed Avg.
|99.6
|44.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|32.5%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
