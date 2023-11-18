The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) will look to upset the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 37.5 points. The over/under is 62.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup.

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-37.5) 62.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-37.5) 61.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

UL Monroe has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

