Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (1-3) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-3) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with Milwaukee taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Delta Devils head into this contest on the heels of a 73-62 loss to UL Monroe on Friday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mississippi Valley State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Mississippi Valley State 68

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Delta Devils were outscored by 22.9 points per game last season, with a -665 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.3 points per game (336th in college basketball), and allowed 78.2 per outing (358th in college basketball).

With 56.3 points per game in SWAC games, Mississippi Valley State averaged 1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (55.3 PPG).

When playing at home, the Delta Devils scored 3.8 more points per game last year (57.1) than they did on the road (53.3).

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State surrendered 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 77.9.

