Mississippi State vs. Washington State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Washington State Cougars (2-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 13 of Mississippi State's games went over the point total.
- The Bulldogs' record against the spread last year was 16-15-0.
- Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-15-0 mark from Washington State.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Washington State
|68.4
|134.1
|65.7
|126.7
|134.3
|Mississippi State
|65.7
|134.1
|61.0
|126.7
|131.0
Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs' 65.7 points per game last year were equal to what the Cougars gave up.
- Mississippi State went 9-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scored more than 65.7 points last season.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Washington State
|14-15-0
|13-16-0
|Mississippi State
|16-15-0
|13-18-0
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Washington State
|Mississippi State
|10-4
|Home Record
|12-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-6
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.9
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
