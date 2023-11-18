The Washington State Cougars (1-0) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.7 321st 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 61.0 9th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 35.3 24th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 11.7 4th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 5.2 344th 281st 11.8 Assists 14.2 95th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

