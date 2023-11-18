The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Offensively, Mississippi State ranks 108th in the FBS with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 88th in points allowed (365.4 points allowed per contest). Southern Miss has been struggling on defense, ranking eighth-worst with 35.3 points given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, generating 24.1 points per contest (87th-ranked).

Below in this story, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Mississippi State Southern Miss 325.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (84th) 365.4 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (102nd) 142.7 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (54th) 183.1 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (95th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 10 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has 1,275 passing yards for Mississippi State, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has 500 rushing yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 307 yards (30.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 41 receptions for 588 yards (58.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Zavion Thomas has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 349 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Justin Robinson has been the target of 37 passes and racked up 18 grabs for 221 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per contest.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has compiled 1,845 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 196 times for 970 yards (97 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has totaled 388 yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has racked up 518 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has caught 34 passes and compiled 480 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tiaquelin Mims' 34 grabs (on 54 targets) have netted him 395 yards (39.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

