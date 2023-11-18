The Jackson State Tigers (7-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Alcorn State Braves (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in a SWAC battle.

Jackson State is putting up 27.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 49th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 35th, allowing 23.5 points per contest. Alcorn State is accumulating 358.5 total yards per game on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 326.4 total yards per contest (41st-ranked).

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Jackson State Alcorn State 345.9 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (58th) 302.9 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (45th) 137.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (55th) 208.8 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (62nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has 1,178 yards passing for Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has racked up 576 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Ahmad Miller has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 218 yards (21.8 per game).

Fabian McCray has hauled in 34 receptions for 468 yards (46.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Rico Powers Jr. has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 30.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kobe Paul has racked up 15 grabs for 209 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per game.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 2,004 yards (200.4 ypg) while completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 135 times for 742 yards (74.2 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 165 yards.

Niko Duffey has racked up 165 yards (on 39 attempts) with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has totaled 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 413 (41.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has put together a 392-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 28 targets.

Tavarious Griffin's 18 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

