The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Colton Sissons light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

  • Sissons has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Sissons' shooting percentage is 21.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:44 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:05 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

