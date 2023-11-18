Based on our computer projections, the Jackson State Tigers will defeat the Alcorn State Braves when the two teams match up at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-10.6) 43.7 Jackson State 27, Alcorn State 17

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

Braves games went over the point total just twice last season.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Tigers games went over the point total six out of 13 times last season.

Braves vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 27.6 23.5 20.7 19.7 30.5 27.8 Alcorn State 21.8 22.3 26.0 14.8 17.6 29.8

