Nikola Jokic is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans square off at Smoothie King Center on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -114)

Zion Williamson has put up 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point fewer than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 2.0 more than his prop total on Friday (9.5).

He has averaged 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Jones' assists average -- 2.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Friday's points prop bet for Jokic is 32.5 points. That's 6.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has pulled down 13.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That is 3.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.