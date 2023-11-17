The New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) play the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on November 17, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, New Orleans has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.

The Pelicans score an average of 111.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 106.3 the Nuggets allow.

New Orleans is 4-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average 113.8 points per game at home, six more than away (107.8). On defense they allow 117 per game, three more than away (114).

At home the Pelicans are averaging 26.3 assists per game, 5.5 more than on the road (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries