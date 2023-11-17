The Denver Nuggets (9-2) face the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 223.5

New Orleans has played six games this season that finished with a point total over 223.5 points.

New Orleans' games this year have had a 226.7-point total on average, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 4 36.4% 114.5 225.6 106.3 221.9 224 Pelicans 6 54.5% 111.1 225.6 115.6 221.9 225.7

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (3-3-0) than away (2-3-0).

The Pelicans score just 4.8 more points per game (111.1) than the Nuggets allow (106.3).

New Orleans has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.

Pelicans and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 5-6 0-2 6-5 Nuggets 5-6 4-5 3-8

Pelicans Nuggets 111.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.5 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 4-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 115.6 Points Allowed (PG) 106.3 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-6 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

