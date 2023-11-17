The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: University, Florida

University, Florida Venue: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss put together an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

Sam Houston (15-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 21% more often than Ole Miss (11-19-0) last season.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 67.5 139.7 69.1 128.4 134.8 Sam Houston 72.2 139.7 59.3 128.4 132.9

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rebels averaged 8.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Bearkats gave up (59.3).

Ole Miss went 10-12 against the spread and 11-14 overall last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 16-14-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Sam Houston 7-10 Home Record 12-1 2-9 Away Record 11-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

