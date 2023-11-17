Friday's contest that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Ole Miss, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: University, Florida

University, Florida Venue: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 77, Sam Houston 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-14.4)

Ole Miss (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Last season, Ole Miss was 286th in college basketball offensively (67.5 points scored per game) and 146th on defense (69.1 points conceded).

The Rebels were 147th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.2) and 101st in rebounds allowed (30.0) last year.

Ole Miss was 169th in college basketball in assists (13.1 per game) last season.

The Rebels were 299th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 15th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.3%) last season.

Last year, Ole Miss was 100th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 187th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

The Rebels attempted 65.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.1% of the Rebels' buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.