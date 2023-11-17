The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

Last season, the Rebels had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bearkats' opponents made.

In games Ole Miss shot better than 39.1% from the field, it went 8-11 overall.

The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearkats ranked 58th.

Last year, the Rebels recorded 8.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).

Ole Miss went 11-14 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Ole Miss performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game away from home.

The Rebels surrendered 67.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Ole Miss fared better in home games last season, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule