If you reside in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Winona High School at East Webster High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17

8:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Maben, MS

Maben, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Starkville High School at Oxford High School