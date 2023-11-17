Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Who's a good bet score in the NHL on Friday? There are three games on the slate, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered in this article.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 15 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Nylander's stats: 10 goals in 15 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +120 to score
Jets vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Connor's stats: 13 goals in 15 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +135 to score
Jets vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 15 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +140 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 16 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +145 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Reinhart's stats: 13 goals in 16 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Tavares' stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +160 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Verhaeghe's stats: 7 goals in 16 games
Aleksander Barkov Jr. (Panthers) +185 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Barkov's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +185 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- DeBrincat's stats: 11 goals in 16 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.