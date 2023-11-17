The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at Schollmaier Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last year.

The Delta Devils had 17 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Mississippi Valley State sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-18-0 mark from TCU.

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.3 136.3 68.4 143.2 142.4 Mississippi Valley State 61 136.3 74.8 143.2 134.6

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils' 61 points per game last year were 7.4 fewer points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State went 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 16-17-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 15-13-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Mississippi Valley State 13-4 Home Record 4-6 4-7 Away Record 1-19 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

