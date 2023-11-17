In Jackson County, Mississippi, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Martin High School at St. Stanislaus High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Martin High School at St. Stanislaus High School