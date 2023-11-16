The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) host the Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 10 of Jackson State's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Tigers were 16-13-0 last year.

Jackson State's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Tulsa's .214 mark (6-22-0 ATS Record).

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 65.3 132.9 77.4 151 143.9 Jackson State 67.6 132.9 73.6 151 140.0

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 67.6 points per game last year, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.

When it scored more than 77.4 points last season, Jackson State went 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-22-0 16-12-0 Jackson State 16-13-0 10-19-0

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa Jackson State 4-10 Home Record 7-2 0-12 Away Record 6-14 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

