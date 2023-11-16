Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Harrison County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George County High School at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
