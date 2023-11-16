The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) take on the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Blazers gave up to their opponents (41.2%).
  • Last season, Alcorn State had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished fifth.
  • The Braves put up only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
  • When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Alcorn State went 9-2.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.
  • At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.7.
  • Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Arkansas L 93-59 Bud Walton Arena
11/8/2023 Xavier (LA) W 70-62 Davey Whitney Complex
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas State L 100-86 First National Bank Arena
11/16/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/21/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

