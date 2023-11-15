Wednesday's game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) going head to head against the Temple Owls (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-61 win as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Rebels suffered an 80-70 loss to Oklahoma.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 76, Temple 61

Ole Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels had a +405 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They put up 68.6 points per game, 111th in college basketball, and allowed 56.7 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.

With 66.5 points per game in SEC action, Ole Miss put up 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.6 PPG).

The Rebels averaged 74.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.1 more points than they averaged in away games (62.5).

In 2022-23, Ole Miss allowed 53.3 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 58.2.

