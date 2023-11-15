The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers scored just 2.5 more points per game last year (61.5) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (59.0).

New Orleans had a 7-13 record last season when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers allowed (67.2).

Mississippi State had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Mississippi State Schedule