Ahead of a matchup with the Sacramento Kings (5-4), the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers are coming off of a 134-107 victory against the Grizzlies in their last game on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell totaled 24 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.

The Kings' last contest on Monday ended in a 132-120 victory over the Cavaliers. De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points in the Kings' victory, leading the team.

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Alex Len C Out Ankle 0 0 0

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 233.5

