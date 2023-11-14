For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyson Barrie a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

  • Barrie is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Barrie has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:45 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:11 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:07 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:28 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

