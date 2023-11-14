We have high school basketball action in Tippah County, Mississippi today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Falkner High School at Potts Camp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Potts Camp, MS

Potts Camp, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut High School at North Pontotoc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Ecru, MS

Ecru, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Mountain High School at Myrtle Attendance Center