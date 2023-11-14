The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Detroit Mercy put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-19-0 mark from Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 67.5 144.1 69.1 144.4 134.8 Detroit Mercy 76.6 144.1 75.3 144.4 147.6

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels scored were 7.8 fewer points than the Titans gave up (75.3).

Ole Miss went 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 16-14-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 16-14-0

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Detroit Mercy 7-10 Home Record 9-5 2-9 Away Record 5-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

