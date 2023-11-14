The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) play the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-23.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss went 11-19-0 ATS last season.
  • Rebels games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.
  • Detroit Mercy went 14-16-0 ATS last year.
  • Titans games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last year.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Ole Miss is 58th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 50th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Ole Miss winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

