Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) play the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-23.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ole Miss went 11-19-0 ATS last season.
- Rebels games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.
- Detroit Mercy went 14-16-0 ATS last year.
- Titans games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last year.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Ole Miss is 58th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 50th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Ole Miss winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.