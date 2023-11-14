How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) square off against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, four percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss went 6-1 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished 65th.
- Last year, the Rebels put up 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.
- Ole Miss went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did away from home (65.8).
- The Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 75-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.