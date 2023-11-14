Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The UConn Huskies (1-0) face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
UConn Top Players (2022-23)
- Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|61.0
|357th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|310th
|10th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|10.0
|352nd
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|15.3
|357th
