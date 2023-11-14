Tuesday's contest between the UConn Huskies (2-0) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at XL Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-60 and heavily favors UConn to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 93, Mississippi Valley State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-33.9)

UConn (-33.9) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

While Mississippi Valley State ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last season with 61.0 (second-worst), it ranked 310th in college basketball with 74.8 points surrendered per contest.

The Delta Devils averaged 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Mississippi Valley State didn't produce many assists last season, ranking seventh-worst in the nation with 10.0 assists per contest.

The Delta Devils came up short in the turnover area last year, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 15.3 turnovers per game. They ranked 112th with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

While the Delta Devils were in the bottom 25 in the country in treys per game with 5.1 (13th-worst), they ranked 138th in college basketball with a 34.9% three-point percentage.

Mississippi Valley State was 263rd in the country with 7.9 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Mississippi Valley State took 72.4% two-pointers (accounting for 76.3% of the team's buckets) and 27.6% three-pointers (23.7%).

